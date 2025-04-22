Fraser Valley Metis UnKie On Her Meeting with The Pontiff and His Passing

Fraser Valley – In 2022, Pixie Oshâwisôniyâwô Mik’sôwak Wells, then President of the Fraser Valley Métis Association and 2SLGBTQIA+ representative, shared their experience being part of the Métis National Council Delegation in the Vatican City, where the Pope issued an apology, and what the next steps to reconciliACTION are.

In comments to FVN, she reflects of the death of Pope Francis:

**Dear Friends, Family, and Those Who Walk This Path With Me,**



Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a leader who, despite the weight of tradition, sought to bring compassion, understanding, and healing to those often left at the margins. As an Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA+ person, my encounter with him was more than just a meeting—it was a moment of recognition, a moment where history and hope intertwined.



When I stood before him, I carried with me the voices of my ancestors, the resilience of my people, and the strength of my identity. I spoke of the struggles we face, the wounds left by colonialism, and the need for true reconciliation—not just in words, but in action. He listened. He acknowledged. And in that exchange, I felt the weight of centuries shift, if only slightly.



Pope Francis was not a perfect man, nor was he a perfect leader. But he was a man who tried—who sought to bridge divides, to uplift the oppressed, and to challenge the structures that have long dictated who is worthy of love and dignity. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy remains.



As we reflect on his life, let us also reflect on our own journeys. Let us continue to demand justice, to seek healing, and to build a world where all identities, all histories, and all spirits are honored.



May he rest in peace, and may we carry forward the work that remains.



**With strength and solidarity,**

Pixie

NOTE: Ealier this year, Fraser Valley Metis UnKie Pixie Oshâwisôniyâwô Mik’sôwak Wells recieved the King Charles III metal of honour. Pixie was just one out of 25 received their metals. The ceremony took place in Ottawa (March 19) with Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (may women of the nation).