UPDATE – IHIT Taking Over from Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Death of 37 Year Old Chantelle Ruhl of Chilliwack

Chilliwack – APRIL 22 UPDATE – IHIT has since determined that the deceased female was victim of a homicide and has assumed conduct of the investigation. IHIT continues to work in close partnership with Chilliwack RCMP, IFIS and the BC Coroners Service to advance this investigation. Investigators are in the area completing an extensive ground search for evidence and canvassing for witnesses and video.

IHIT is identifying the victim as 37-year-old Chantelle Ruhl of Chilliwack in an effort to advance this case. Ms. Ruhl was of no fixed address and known to frequent the area where her body was found.

“It is essential for investigators to establish a timeline leading up to Ms. Ruhl’s death,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We believe there are people who have information about Ms. Ruhl’s movements between Wednesday, April 16, 2025 and Monday, April 21, 2025, and it is important for us to talk to them.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-camera footage who was in the area of the 7500 block of Vedder Road during this timeframe is urged to contact IHIT by calling the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

2025 IHIT 37-year-old Chantelle Ruhl of Chilliwack

APRIL 21 ORIGINAL STORY – As of 3:00 p.m., on April 21, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP officers along with the Serious Crime Unit are actively investigating a suspicious occurrence in behind the 7500 block of Vedder Road (In the bushes behind Old Canadian Tire building)

There is no active risk to the public. However, police are asking for the public to stay away from the location to allow officers to further their investigation.

Details are not being released at this time.

Social media has lit up about the police presence all Easter Monday. The Sardis Bottle Depot has also been closed TFN.