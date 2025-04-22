Skip to content

AbbyPD Need Info on Apartment Break and Enter Suspect (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Early Monday morning, April 7, 2025, (2:30AM), a Break & Enter occurred at Cascade Green Apartments located within the 2900 block of Trethewey Street.

Surveillance footage captured a female suspect entering the building through a shattered front door. Once inside, she entered an occupied apartment and stole items while the resident was asleep.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with long light brown hair and a slightly hunched posture, wearing a long white coat and brown slippers.

Detectives are releasing video and images of the suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying her. If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, please contact the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD Break and Enter April 7 Video Capture

