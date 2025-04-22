AbbyPD Easter Long Weekend Wrap – Driving Instructor Caught Speeding

Abbotsford – Over the long weekend, from Thursday at 5 PM to Tuesday at 6 AM, Abbotsford Police Department frontline teams managed 533 police files. The primary focus remained on Road Safety, leading to the removal of 14 impaired drivers and 14 excessive speeders. Additionally, 82 violation tickets were issued.

Officers also responded to various incidents, including a serious accident, break-ins, frauds, suspicious vehicles and persons, assaults, calls involving individuals in crisis, assisting other agencies, missing persons, and traffic-related issues.

One notable incident involved a driving instructor caught speeding at 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone while on the way to pick up a student. Needless to say, the student missed their lesson.



Abbotsford Police Department teams continued to perform checks on liquor establishments to ensure regulatory compliance and conducted numerous curfew checks on offenders out on bail to maintain public safety. Foot patrols of Downes Bowl Park and the Mill Lake area were also carried out.