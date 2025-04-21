UPDATE (VIDEO) Telus Cup in Chilliwack – CHMA Players Get in Free – April 21 to 27

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Thunderbirds AAA Hockey are the host team for the 2025 Telus Cup in Chilliwack, from April 21-27.

Tickets for the 2025 TELUS Cup can be purchased here.

Full-event ticket packages are on sale now—save on the cost per game and share games with family and friends! Get your tickets to all 19 games of the event to see the top U18 AAA teams in the country for an all-in price of $129.

See the full event schedule for more information on game times and stay up to date on qualifying teams at HockeyCanada.ca/TELUSCup.

UPDATE – With the TELUS Cup is coming to Chilliwack—CMHA players get in FREE.

If you’re a registered minor hockey player, just show up in your jersey and you’re in. It’s that simple.



DETAILS:

• Must wear your minor hockey jersey

• Kids 14 & under need adult supervision

• Free entry is while supplies last

• Group rates available for 25+

Ice preparation video from 4theWIN Media.