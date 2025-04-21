Skip to content

Pope Francis Dies at 88

Home
History
Media
Pope Francis Dies at 88

Vatican City/Rome (with files from CityNews1130/AP) – Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, has died, as announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo. He was 88.

What to know:

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

AbbyPD Nab Amazon Porch Pirate

Abbotsford – Early Easter Sunday morning, (@5:42AM), AbbyPD Patrol officers were on mobile patrol along McCallum Road when they spotted a man stealing Amazon packages