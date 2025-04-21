DriveSmartBC – Surviving an Unsafe Pass

Sharing the road with aggressive or unsafe drivers can be both upsetting and dangerous. One common hazard is being involved in an unsafe pass, whether it’s on a two-lane highway, during heavy traffic, or in poor weather conditions. Staying calm and making smart, defensive choices in these situations can help you stay safe and avoid being part of a crash.

First, never engage with or challenge the unsafe driver. If someone is tailgating or trying to pass aggressively, resist the urge to speed up or block their path. This can escalate the situation and increase the risk for everyone involved. Instead, maintain a steady speed, signal early if you’re changing lanes, and allow them to pass safely when possible.



If the driver is passing in a corner, in poor visibility, or against oncoming traffic, be prepared to take evasive action. Slow down slightly to give them more room and reduce the risk of a collision. Keep a close eye on your mirrors and blind spots, and give yourself extra space in case the other driver swerves back unexpectedly.

Avoid distractions. Now is not the time to be using your phone or adjusting the radio. Your full attention should be on the road and the erratic driver. If you’re being followed by an aggressive driver after they make an unsafe pass, consider pulling into a public area or notifying the police.

Finally, take a moment to breathe. Unsafe drivers are frustrating, but keeping your cool helps you stay in control. Remember: your goal is to get to your destination safely, not to win a competition on the road.



Defensive driving, patience, and awareness are your best tools. While you can’t control how others drive, you can control how you respond and that can make all the difference.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/passing/surviving-unsafe-pass

— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca Any advice contained in this message is given in good faith to the best of my ability. I am not a lawyer and if you require legal advice which you intend to rely on it would be wise to consult one.