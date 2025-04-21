Chilliwack School Board Public Budget Presentation and Regular Board Meetings – Tuesday, April 22

Chilliwack – The 2025 Chilliwack School Board Public Budget Presentation and Regular Board Meetings is Tuesday, April 22.

This will be the first meetings for newly elected trustee Laurie Throness. He defeated Katie Bartel in a March by-election.

The two public Board of Education meetings will take place at the School District Office (8430 Cessna Dr.):

5:30 PM – Special Regular Public Meeting: Public Budget Presentation

Public Budget Presentation 6:30 PM – Regular Board of Education Meeting

Both meetings will be held in person, livestreamed, and recorded.

Please follow this link for more information on how to participate in the Public Budget Presentation:

https://www.sd33.bc.ca/announcement/2025-2026-public-budget-presentation

The agendas and livestream links for both meetings are posted here:

https://www.sd33.bc.ca/board-meetings-2024-25