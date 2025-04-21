Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Investigating “Suspicious Occurrence” Near Old Canadian Tire Building

Chilliwack – As of 3:00 p.m., on April 21, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP officers along with the Serious Crime Unit are actively investigating a suspicious occurrence in behind the 7500 block of Vedder Road (In the bushes behind Old Canadian Tire building)

There is no active risk to the public. However, police are asking for the public to stay away from the location to allow officers to further their investigation.

Details are not being released at this time.

Social media has lit up about the police presence all Easter Monday.

