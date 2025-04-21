AbbyPD Nab Amazon Porch Pirate

Abbotsford – Early Easter Sunday morning, (@5:42AM), AbbyPD Patrol officers were on mobile patrol along McCallum Road when they spotted a man stealing Amazon packages from a residence’s porch.

The officers swiftly arrested 32-year-old William Beck, who was already out on bail and violating his court-ordered curfew at the time of his arrest.

William Beck has now been charged with theft and breach of his conditions and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

The officers returned the stolen packages to their rightful owners before they even knew they were missing.