UPDATE – Major Condo Fire in Downtown Chilliwack (Corbould Street) – Ripped Through Attic – Everyone Displaced

Chilliwack – Virtually the entire Chilliwack Fire Department was called out on Saturday afternoon around 3:30PM, for a condo fire on top of the building at 9300 Corbould Street off Kipp.

Social media lit up with pictures and video and the smoke was seen and smelled throughout downtown.

Chilliwack Fire stated: Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and visible flames venting from the building’s eaves, while evacuation was already underway and alarms sounding. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack alongside an interior search to ensure all occupants had exited safely.

Firefighters from all halls responded to the scene.

Support agencies including RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services (BCAS), FortisBC, BC Hydro, and BC Transit were on scene to assist. Emergency Support Services (ESS) was also activated to provide support to displaced residents.

No injuries to the public or firefighters were reported.

Unfortunately, the damage to the building is extensive, with significant fire and water damage throughout. At this time, no residents will be able to return home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.