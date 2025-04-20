Hope Secures $40K for Emergency Support Services

Hope -– The District of Hope announced the successful receipt of a $40,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

This funding will significantly enhance the capacity of Hope’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) program, which provides critical short-term assistance—including shelter, food, clothing, and other essentials—to residents displaced by emergencies such as house fires, floods, or wildfires.

Thanks to this grant, the District will purchase a covered utility trailer to store and transport emergency supplies and strengthen overall program readiness. The addition of a mobile, secure storage unit addresses a current infrastructure gap by ensuring vital supplies are readily accessible and easily deployed during a crisis.



“This grant reflects Hope’s strong commitment to emergency preparedness,” said Caleigh Flynn, Assistant Fire Chief and ESS Director. “With council’s support in establishing additional fire department positions last year, we’ve been able to strengthen our capacity and secure critical resources that will enhance safety and resilience in our community.”