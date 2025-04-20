2025 Surrey Nagar Kirtan (Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade) Attracted Over 550,000

Surrey – Another incredible turnout marked the 2025 Surrey Nagar Kirtan (Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade), with over 550,000 attendees of all backgrounds coming together to celebrate one of the most significant cultural events in Canada. Now in its 26th year, the Surrey Nagar Kirtan continues to be recognized as the largest Khalsa Day celebration and parade in the world.



The day-long event, held in the heart of Surrey, featured over 20 stunning floats representing local Sikh schools, Sikh organizations, and Sikh humanitarian groups. As tradition dictates, the centerpiece of the parade was the float carrying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the sacred scripture of the Sikh faith, treated with the highest reverence and respect.



From live music related to the birth and history of the Khalsa and faith based performances such as the martial tradition of Gatka to generous offerings of free food and drink from local families and businesses, the celebration remained peaceful, welcoming, and entirely free to the public. The event continues to highlight the generosity and inclusive spirit of the Sikh community, and is powered by the dedication of hundreds of volunteers who help bring it to life.



“What we witnessed today was a beautiful expression of unity, diversity, and shared joy,” says parade spokesperson Moninder Singh. “The Surrey Nagar Kirtan is an opportunity for the Sikh community to share its history, practices, commitment to human rights and sovereignty, and engage with all those people and communities who call Surrey and Canada home. We’re thrilled to see this tradition continue to flourish and bring people together.”



Organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to all who attended and contributed to making the 2025 parade another unforgettable success. Planning for the 2026 celebration is already underway.



For more information visit: SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.