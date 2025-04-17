Changes to BC Drivers License Protocol – Eliminate Second Test

Victoria – The Province has introduced legislation to improve graduated licensing programs to create a simpler, more accessible process for new drivers, while improving safety standards for motorcycle drivers.

“These changes are intended to improve road safety for new drivers and motorcyclists by ensuring they gain more on-road experience, and improve licensing accessibility by addressing barriers experienced by Indigenous and rural and remote communities,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “By removing unnecessary barriers for new drivers and strengthening safety measures for new riders, we’re making the licensing system more accessible, while helping to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

If approved, the changes will update the Graduated Licensing Program (GLP) to remove the requirement for a second road test to obtain a Class 5 licence. Instead, for those drivers eligible to move to a Class 5 licence, government will be creating a new 12-month restriction period, during which they must demonstrate safe driving behaviour to progress.

Research indicates that age and inexperience contribute to crash risk. As new drivers get more experience, their crash risk decreases. Evidence shows that having an extended period with restrictions and enhanced driver-record reviews builds the necessary skills and behaviours to promote safe driving. The changes remove requirements not proven to increase road safety, which will reduce wait times for those seeking a road test to earn their Novice (Class 7) licence.

The proposed legislative changes will also establish a new Motorcyclist Licensing Program (MLP) that all new motorcycle riders will need to complete. This approach ensures new riders gain the unique skills required to ride safely. The new MLP will also have a restriction period and enhanced safety measure requirements for protective gear, which will be established through regulations. These changes will help reduce fatalities and serious injuries resulting from motorcycle-related crashes.

Proposed changes to the GLP and MLP will continue to be informed by engagements with key partners, including Indigenous communities, driver training schools and health authorities, with implementation planned for early 2026.

Shifts for new drivers, motorcyclists

Drivers

Current licensing process:

All new drivers (regardless of age) must pass two road tests (Class 7 and Class 5).

The Novice stage is 24 months (can be reduced to 18 with approved driver training).

No requirement to move to a full licence. Many remain in the Novice stage for years.

After full implementation (early 2026):

The requirement for a second road test will be removed.

All drivers must still spend time driving safely before moving to full Class 5: Under 25: minimum 12 months as a Learner with existing restrictions; then, 24 months as a Novice with existing restrictions; and then, driver record assessment and a new 12-month restriction period under Class 5 before earning full privileges.

25 and older: minimum nine months as a Learner; then 12 months as a Novice with no suspensions or prohibitions; and driver record assessment and a new 12-month restriction period under Class 5 before earning full privileges.



Drivers with approved training can still shorten the Novice stage (under 25 only).

Safety isn’t compromised and drivers still gain experience before full privileges.

Motorcyclists

Current:

Drivers with a driver’s licence can write their knowledge test, take a road test and get their full Class 6 motorcycle licence within 30 days.

Riders without an existing driver’s licence must do a 30-day learner (write knowledge test, do road test) and complete a 24-month Novice period.

Key changes:

A longer learning and restriction period is being introduced: Learner stage: nine months (six months with approved training); and Restricted Class 6 stage: 18 months (12 months with approved training).

These changes aim to build safe riding habits over time and are based on strong crash and injury data.

These proposed changes could be subject to change as consultations occur with stakeholders to make the changes through regulations.