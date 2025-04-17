UPDATE with COMPOSITE – AbbyPD Investigates Evening Sexual Assault at Downes Bowl Park

Abbotsford – APRIL 17 UPDATE – The Abbotsford Police Sex Crimes Unit (SCU) continues to advance this investigation. Investigators are releasing a composite sketch to the public of the male suspect involved in the sexual assault. An additional detail about the suspect indicates that he has a portrait tattoo on his right forearm.

AbbyPD uniformed officers continue to patrol the area on foot and in vehicles, maintaining a visible presence in and around Downes Bowl Park. AbbyPD urges anyone with information about the suspect to contact police by calling the SCU’s information line at 604-864-4702.

2025 AbbyPD April Sex Assault Composite

APRIL 15 ORIGINAL STORY – On Monday evening of April 14, 2025, between the hours of 10:00 PM and 11:45 PM, a female youth was alone in Downes Bowl Park, located in the 32400 block of Haida Drive. An unknown male, believed to be between 15 and 20 years old, approached and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, around 5’5″ tall, with a medium build, bowl-cut dark brown hair, and a short dark beard. He was wearing grey pants, a grey sweater, and white shoes.

The AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation and believes this was a random incident. No suspect has been identified or arrested at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who was in Downes Bowl Park or the surrounding area on April 14th between 10:00 PM and midnight, who may have information or dash camera footage, to contact the AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-859-5225.