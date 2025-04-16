Overpass Strike – Highway 1 at 232nd

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol is talking to witnesses, reviewing video, and preparing enforcement after a confirmed overpass strike on Highway #1 in Langley.

On Wednesday morning,April 16, 2025, at 7:52 a.m., a caller to police reported that a box-truck struck the CP Rail overpass on Highway #1 westbound just after 232 Street, Langley, BC.

“The damage to the overpass appears to be minor. It is hard to distinguish today’s damage from multiple past overpass strikes at this same location,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “Police would like to remind drivers that they have a legal obligation to stop for any collision that might have caused damage.”

Police did not locate the driver at the scene of the reported collision, but the driver has been identified and has spoken to police.

“Both police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) officers are following up with the driver and owner of the commercial vehicle to determine appropriate enforcement,” says Corporal McLaughlin.

Traffic volume in the area does not appear to be more severe than the usual rush hour.