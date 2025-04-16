Election 2025 – UPDATE – Former Mayor Henry Braun and Past Conservative MP Ed Fast Endorse Mike de Jong

Abbotsford – In a social media release on April 15, former Abbotsford MP Ed Fast endorses now Independent Candidate for Abbotsford-South Langley Mike DeJong.

rty officials to begin “an open and fair process” to choose a replacement for our new riding of Abbotsford-South Langley. Sadly, that process was far from open and fair. It now appears that party insiders conspired to manipulate the process to ensure that their chosen 25-year old candidate, until very recently a Liberal supporter, was “elected”. They also disqualified the most qualified candidate, Mike de Jong, and ignored the recommendations of our local Conservative association. Democracy lost out.

The Hon. Mike de Jong offers our community 30 years of distinguished service in our provincial legislature, having served as Minister of Finance, Health, Aboriginal Affairs, Forestry and Attorney General. He supports conservative policies like reducing taxes, offering addicts treatment instead of free drugs, getting tough on violent criminals, and rebuilding our military. He has also promoted religious freedom and balanced multi-billion budgets, something the Carney-Trudeau Liberals have never done.

As many of you know, our community will suffer severe damage from Donald Trump’s tariffs. In times like these, we desperately need a tested and proven leader, not an inexperienced, unqualified Johnnie-come-lately. Our manufacturers, farmers and truckers can’t afford to have a novice leading us right now.

Let me be very clear. After 10 lost years of economic decline and a fading Canadian dream, Canada desperately needs change. And that change is a strong Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre. However, abandoning our grassroots conservative principles and allowing faceless party officials to recklessly push their friends and insiders into positions of power is not the way to do it.

There are some who say a vote for Mike de Jong will “split the vote”. That’s true – IF WE VOTE OUT OF FEAR RATHER THAN PRINCIPLE! But if every person worried about the future of our country puts faith in our country ahead of fear, Mike wins; Abbotsford wins; and democracy wins!

I’m confident that Mike has the resources and large team behind him to ensure that we elect this highly experienced friend of our community. I respectfully ask you, the voters of Abbotsford-South Langley, to vote for our independent conservative candidate, MIKE de JONG, to be our next Member of Parliament.”

– The Hon. Ed Fast Retiring MP (Abbotsford)

UPDATE – One day after Fast’s comments and endorsement, former Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun also endorsed DeJong: