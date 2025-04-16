Changes to BC Employment Standards Act – No More Sick Notes for the Boss

Victoria – Changes to the Employment Standards Act will leave health-care providers with more time to spend with patients by eliminating the need for workers to get sick notes for short-term absences from work.

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour, has introduced Bill 11, amending the Employment Standards Act to help ease the administrative burden on B.C.’s health-care practitioners by clarifying when it is appropriate for employers to request a sick note from workers.

“When you’re sick, the last thing you should have to do is go to your doctor or a medical clinic in order to get a piece of paper saying you’re sick,” Whiteside said. “Not only is that difficult for a sick person to do, but it doesn’t help you get better any faster or prevent the spread of illness.”

Currently, the act allows employers to request “reasonably sufficient proof” that an employee is sick. The changes to the act will clarify employers can’t request, and employees are not required to provide, a sick note written by a physician, nurse practitioner or registered nurse as evidence that the employee’s short-term absence from work was related to illness or injury.

“We’ve heard clearly from doctors around the province that unnecessary paperwork robs them of valuable time to see their patients,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Eliminating sick notes for short-term absences is just one of the actions we are taking to cut administrative burden, make our system more efficient, and free up health professionals to focus on what they do best – providing care to British Columbians.”

Regulations will be established following engagement with stakeholders. Regulations will set out how many days is considered a short-term absence, and how often an employee may be absent before their employer can request a formal sick note. While the initial thrust of the regulations will deal with notes from doctors and nurse practitioners, the regulations may also consider notes from other health professionals.

The regulation will be implemented prior to respiratory illness (flu) season in fall 2025.

Quick Facts:

The Canadian Medical Association estimates in 2024, B.C. doctors wrote approximately 1.6 million sick notes.

Last year, the Canadian Medical Association and Doctors of BC called for the elimination of sick note requirements for employees taking a short-term absence from work due to illness or injury.

Advocates estimate physicians across Canada spend between 10 and 19 hours each week on paperwork, including sick notes.