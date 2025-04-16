BC Community Projects Countering Racism Receive $300,000 – Includes Archway, Ann Davis, Love Without Borders

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Community-based organizations throughout B.C. have received grants from the Province to fund projects countering racism and promoting multiculturalism.

Under the annual B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants program, projects that battle racial inequity and foster intercultural understanding in B.C. are receiving a total of $300,000 to cover direct costs.

Organizations have applied for as much as $5,000 for projects using the arts, education, awareness and interactive campaigns to help reduce racism and promote diversity. To be eligible, projects were required to begin by April 1, 2025, and wrap up by March 31, 2026.

Projects receiving funding this year include:

Love without Borders – Building Bridges: Thriving Communities Initiative – Love Without Borders is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering refugees and marginalized communities by providing housing, employment opportunities, education, and a supportive network to foster inclusion and success.

Archway Community Services – Resiliency Workshops and Anti-racism Capacity Enhancement – This project aims to build resilience, promote healing among racialized individuals, and increase capacity for service providers serving immigrants and racialized newcomers who experience or have experienced racism and discrimination.

Ann Davis Transition Society – Indigenous Cultural Workshop Project – The Ann Davis Transition Society’s Indigenous Cultural Workshop Project will provide healing and awareness to both clients and staff as it will promote intercultural interaction, thereby challenging systemic racism and barriers to racialized and marginalized groups within our community. With trust and understanding, a Cultural Advisor/Elder will lead workshops promoting health and wellness activities to make a positive difference in the lives of not only the Aboriginal women, but also amongst the non-aboriginal population, creating a better understanding about First Nations history and culture to all women at our transition houses and walk-ins at our Outreach Centre.