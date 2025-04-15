OPINION – Letter to the Editor – Election 2025 – Electing a Liberal MP in Abbotsford-South Langley: A Vote for Progress

Fraser Valley – FVN always welcomes editorial pieces. They will be edited for language and any potential legal issues.

From Dustin Hiles – Former Special Assistant to the 34th Speaker of the House of Commons & former CPC nomination candidate in Abbotsford-South Langley.

Abbotsford-South Langley deserves an MP who can deliver results, not division. Electing a Liberal MP offers a clear path to meaningful representation, economic growth, and community-focused policies. Unlike the current political turmoil, a Liberal voice ensures Abbotsford’s priorities—affordable housing, job creation, and healthcare access—are heard in Ottawa.

The Liberal Party has a proven track record of investing in communities like ours. Their focus on middle-class prosperity, through tax cuts and programs like the Canada Child Benefit, directly supports local families. Infrastructure funding under Liberal governments has improved roads and transit, boosting Langley’s connectivity and Abbotsford’s agricultural hub. A Liberal MP would amplify these efforts, securing federal support for our farmers facing trade uncertainties and small businesses recovering from economic challenges.

In contrast, Mike de Jong’s independent candidacy risks splitting the Conservative vote, handing the riding to a weaker contender. De Jong, a veteran politician, may have local recognition, but as an independent, he’d be a backbencher with no party clout. Parliament’s structure sidelines independents—they lack committee influence, caucus leverage, or sway in shaping legislation. Abbotsford-South Langley would get a voice with zero impact, unable to secure funding or advocate effectively.

Voters face a choice: a Liberal MP with the party backing to deliver for our riding or a fragmented Conservative vote leading to an ineffective representative. Let’s unite for progress, not paralysis—hold your nose if you have to but vote Liberal for a stronger Abbotsford-South Langley.