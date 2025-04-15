Lockdown at Matsqui Institution – Visits Suspended

Matsqui – (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday April 14, 2025, a lockdown was put in place at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband and unauthorized items into its institutions. CSC works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.