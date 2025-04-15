Chilliwack Jets’ Chris Price – PJHL Coach of the Year

Chilliwack – What a way to end a fantastic season, even though they fell short in the playoffs.

From the PJHL and Chilliwack Jets –

Leader. Mentor. Difference-maker.

Congratulations to Chris Price of the Chilliwack Jets on being named the PJHL Coach of the Year!

In just his second season behind the bench, Price guided the Jets to a standout year — setting a strong team culture, developing young talent, and keeping Chilliwack competitive night in and night out.

His passion, preparation, and commitment to the game made a clear impact both on the ice and in the locker room, earning the respect of players, staff, and fans across the league.

Well-deserved recognition for a coach who’s building something special in Chilliwack.