AbbyPD Investigates Evening Sexual Assault at Downes Bowl Park

Abbotsford – On Monday evening of April 14, 2025, between the hours of 10:00 PM and 11:45 PM, a female youth was alone in Downes Bowl Park, located in the 32400 block of Haida Drive. An unknown male, believed to be between 15 and 20 years old, approached and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, around 5’5″ tall, with a medium build, bowl-cut dark brown hair, and a short dark beard. He was wearing grey pants, a grey sweater, and white shoes.

The AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation and believes this was a random incident. No suspect has been identified or arrested at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who was in Downes Bowl Park or the surrounding area on April 14th between 10:00 PM and midnight, who may have information or dash camera footage, to contact the AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-859-5225.