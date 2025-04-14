Witness the Downfall of a King with Ballet Kelowna’s Macbeth – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – May 10

Chilliwack – Experience a gripping tale filled with ambition, betrayal and corruption, as Ballet Kelowna performs Macbeth on May 10. This bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy takes the stage for an unforgettable performance that blends classical technique with electrifying contemporary choreography.

Following the titular character, Macbeth weaves through a story of a brave soldier whose heady ambitions to Scotland’s throne turn him into a callous murderer. Spurred on by his wife, Lady Macbeth, these two become helplessly entangled in a fate that they cannot escape as their paranoia and ruthless decisions lead them to an unerring end.

Featuring choreography from Canadian choreographic start Alysa Pires, an original score by Dora Award-winning music director, composer and lyricist Adam Sakiyama, and atmospheric multimedia visuals from Okanagan landscape artist Jane Everett, Macbeth will be a creative feast. Alysa Pires has choreographed some of Ballet Kelowna’s most beloved works, her pride in Macbeth shines. This ballet marks the first time in over forty years that a Canadian ballet company has commissioned a female Canadian choreographer to create a full-length work.

Prior to the performance, you can take part in the Cursed Masquerade, where you are invited to wear your finest mask and attire, and step into a world of mystery and elegance. Enjoy signature cocktails, mingle to live music, and revel in the atmosphere of enchantment and intrigue before this dazzling performance.

Fair is foul, and foul is fair when Macbeth comes to Chilliwack. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness this hauntingly beautiful and emotional charged evening of dance and wonder.

Macbeth is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $49, with membership program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Macbeth’s presenting sponsor: Odlum Brown. Additional sponsors include: Smart Centres, Canadian Tire, 98.3 STAR FM, Lock’s Pharmacy, Waterstone Law Group LLP, O’Connor Group, Chartwell, HUB International, Prime Signs, Myriad Technologies, The Chilliwack Progress, BC Live Performance Network, British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.