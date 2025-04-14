Seabird Island Red Dress Gathering – Monday May 5

Seabird Island – Everyone is invited to the Sq’éwqel “Seabird Island Band” annual Red Dress Gathering.

Monday May 5, 2025 from 11:30 Am to 2PM at the Sq’éwqel Band Office Gym.

From Canadian Institutes of Heath Research:

May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people (MMIWG2S), also known as “Red Dress Day,” coined by Métis artist Jaime Black as “an aesthetic response to this critical national issue.” The ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people that we are facing is a direct result of colonization. In Canada, more than six in ten (63%) Indigenous women have experienced physical or sexual assault in their lifetime. The impact of these disproportionately high rates of violence is felt in all areas of life. The effects on health and wellness include inequitable access and treatment in health care and underrepresentation in health research.

Consistent with several of the calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the calls to justice developed by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, CIHR recognizes the importance of stepping up our efforts to build the research evidence that is critical for improving the health and wellness of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.