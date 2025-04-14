Mission RCMP Wrap for March 31 – April 6 – Stolen Truck, Shotgun Practice Gone Wrong

Mission – Here’s a snapshot of some of the work Mission RCMP did that week:

Calls of interest:

Overnight on the night of April 4-5, an intruder entered a house on Blott Street through an unlocked door, and stole a phone and a set of truck keys. Later in the day, those keys were used to steal the homeowner’s pickup truck out of the driveway. Mission RCMP were able to track the truck to a property on Hayward Street, where a female was found in the driver’s seat. The 30-year-old female is well known to police, and was arrested for possession of stolen property, as well as breaching her court conditions.

Mission RCMP were called to Mission Memorial Hospital on the night of March 31, after a male attended with fragments of shotgun rounds in his legs. The man said that he had been out doing recreational shooting with friends on a forest service road in the Chilliwack area earlier that day, but did not notice the fragments in his legs until after he left. Fortunately, the fragments were very small, and no medical intervention was needed. Police advised the group that the area they had been shooting in was an area closed to shooting. Mission RCMP remind anyone looking to do recreational shooting in the backcountry to first confirm whether they are permitted to do so in the area they will be in, and to also use proper gun-safety practices at all times.

A black Ford F-350 crashed down a ravine on Dewdney Trunk Road near Cardinal Street in the early morning hours of April 4. The truck sustained substantial damage, including airbags being deployed. The owner was located at his residence a short distance away. The cause of the collision is unknown. Anyone who has information about this crash should notify Mission RCMP.

Around 12:40 am on April 5, Mission RCMP were called to a vehicle on fire on Keystone Avenue near Townshipline Avenue. The vehicle – a red 2008 Pontiac G5 coupe – had reportedly been parked at that location throughout the previous day. Initial indications are that the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in North Vancouver over the past day or two. Anyone who saw any persons or vehicles around this car on Keystone Avenue on April 4 or 5 is asked to call Mission RCMP, file 25-3730.

A witness reported that the driver of a blue 2013 Ford Mustang heading from Abbotsford to Mission may be impaired, as the vehicle was swerving all over the place. Mission RCMP located the vehicle on Cedar Street and pulled it over. The driver had a strong odour of liquor on his breath, and displayed other symptoms of being impaired by liquor. The 28-year-old male driver from Mission failed two roadside screening tests, and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and a 30-day vehicle impound.

On the afternoon of April 2, a man stole a bunch of clothing from a thrift store along 1st Avenue. Mission RCMP patrolled through the area, and fifteen minutes after the theft, an officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description. He was arrested and the stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.

Self-enforcing speed limit

Speed limits are determined based on various factors, like how urban or rural an area is, the number of nearby intersections, and the geography of the roadway. Construction zones are frequently marked with a lower speed limit – which apply even when construction is not actively occurring (as long as the speed limit signs remain in place). While some people may get frustrated at construction speed zones being in place when no workers are around, it’s important to realize that there may be other factors that affect the safety of the roadway – such as road markings that have been removed, sudden lane changes, or narrow shoulders. Anyone who has recently driven northbound over the Mission Bridge will have noticed the construction speed limit in place there, while bridge maintenance is underway. Many drivers have disregarded this speed limit, and carried on at their usual speed. Some of those drivers were subsequently caught off guard by the large speed bumps in place – such as the driver of a pickup truck that recently hit one of the speed bumps so hard, he broke his front axle and ripped off one of his tires. While Mission RCMP regularly patrol construction zones to help keep workers and other motorists safe, the speed bumps on the bridge are doing the job of unintentionally enforcing the speed limit themselves. While a violation ticket may impact your wallet, hitting one of the speedbumps on the bridge at highway speeds could impact your wallet and put your vehicle on a tow truck for a much more expensive reason. Speed limits are in place for a reason (even if you don’t know what the reason is!)…please, slow down and drive safe.