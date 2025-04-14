K9 at Your Side Next Doggo Event – April 26 at Townshend Park

Chjilliwack – K9 at Your Side Dog Training Co.‘s goal is to make sure your dog is well balanced.

K9 at Your Side next Doggo Event, will be at Townsend Park, Area D. April 26, from 1 – 3 PM

This includes:

Ball Pit Bonanza – Let your dog dive, dig, and play to their heart’s content in our colorful ball pit!

Agility Course – Test your pup’s skills with our pawsome agility setup—fun for all experience levels!

FREE Dog Massage – For the first time ever, we’re offering complimentary canine massages to help your dog unwind and feel their best.

Dog Relay Race – The spotlight event starts around 2 PM, so be sure to sign up early and cheer on the competitors!

Door Prizes & Giveaways – Don’t forget to check in at the welcome table for your chance to win some paw-some swag.

Spring Vibes & Social Fun – Connect with other dog lovers and enjoy a laid-back afternoon in the sunshine.