BC Highway Patrol Nab Impaired Dump Truck Driver Near Popkum

Popkum (BCHP) -A dump truck driver is facing a 90-day driving suspension, and his fully-loaded dump truck is sitting in an impound lot for 30 days, after BC Highway Patrol officers intercepted the vehicle near Chilliwack.

On April 9, 2025, just before 9:30 a.m., a passerby called police about a dump truck driving dangerously on Highway #1 eastbound near Vedder Road.

The caller who alerted police did a great job describing the driving behaviour and location of the truck, says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. Two BC Highway Patrol vehicles intercepted the truck near Popkum Road. We are obviously very concerned whenever a professional dump truck driver makes the decision to drive while impaired.

The Abbotsford company that owns the truck will be responsible for the towing and impound costs. The driver, a 64-year-old Abbotsford man, has been served a 90-day driving prohibition and had to be driven home by his wife.