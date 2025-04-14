AbbyPD Busy Weekend Included A Driver Who Ran The Border – Intercepted By The Gang Unit

Abbotsford – Over the weekend, from Friday at 5 PM to Monday at 6 AM, Abbotsford Police Department frontline teams handled 345 police files. The primary focus again remained on Road Safety, resulting in the removal of 30 impaired drivers and 11 excessive speeders. Additionally, officers arrested 1 prohibited driver, issued 3 driving suspension notices, and handed out 81 violation tickets.



Officers also dealt with various incidents, including thefts, frauds, suspicious vehicles and persons, assaults, calls involving individuals in crisis, assisting other agencies, missing persons, border runner calls, break-ins, and traffic-related issues.



Abbotsford Police Department Gang Crime Unit located a vehicle that had run the border, boxed it in along Highway 1, and arrested the driver, who was then turned over to CBSA.