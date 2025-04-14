Skip to content

AbbyPD Busy Weekend Included A Driver Who Ran The Border – Intercepted By The Gang Unit

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Busy Weekend Included A Driver Who Ran The Border – Intercepted By The Gang Unit

Abbotsford – Over the weekend, from Friday at 5 PM to Monday at 6 AM, Abbotsford Police Department frontline teams handled 345 police files. The primary focus again remained on Road Safety, resulting in the removal of 30 impaired drivers and 11 excessive speeders. Additionally, officers arrested 1 prohibited driver, issued 3 driving suspension notices, and handed out 81 violation tickets.

Officers also dealt with various incidents, including thefts, frauds, suspicious vehicles and persons, assaults, calls involving individuals in crisis, assisting other agencies, missing persons, border runner calls, break-ins, and traffic-related issues.


Abbotsford Police Department Gang Crime Unit located a vehicle that had run the border, boxed it in along Highway 1, and arrested the driver, who was then turned over to CBSA.

Share This:

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts