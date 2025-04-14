2025 Cultus Lake Earth Day Clean Up – April 22

Cultus Lake – One of the local candidates in the April 28th Federal election is getting into the swim of things – quite literally. Chilliwack-Hope Green Party candidate Salina Derish, who free dives (i.e. without tanks) will be leading a clean-up of Cultus Lake, both in the lake and shoreline around Main Beach, on Earth Day, April 22.

Billed as a ‘Cultus Lake Clean-Up and Green Party Meet and Greet’, the Chilliwack entrepreneur and community advocate is inviting people to join her at Main Beach. Divers will be cleaning litter from beneath the water’s surface while volunteers help clean up along the shoreline and surrounding areas.

“Whether you’re a local eco-hero or just want to lend a hand, every piece of garbage collected makes a difference” notes Derish. “Let’s clean up our lake and spark change together—above and below the surface.”

The clean-up will occur between 4 and 6pm, then community members are invited to “stay from 6 to 7pm to view the trash collected and have an opportunity for a ‘Meet and Greet’ with Salina Derish, the Green Party candidate for Chilliwack-Hope.

“Bring your questions, ideas, and community spirit” say Derish. “This is a great chance to connect, learn more about clean waterways, and talk about environmental issues that matter to you.”

Complimentary coffee will be provided—just bring a reusable cup to help keep this a low-waste event!