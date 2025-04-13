Skip to content

Vancity to Address Problem With Tapping Membership Cards

Vancouver – If you bank with a credit union, you may have noticed that tapping your debit card may not work. Ask many business owners and they will tell you that this is frustrating for customers.

FVN has learned that Vancity is addressing the problem.

From their website: We know it may be sooner than expected, but based on feedback from members like you, we’ve fixed the tap functionality on your debit card. With your new card, you can look forward to a smoother, more reliable experience whenever you tap your card. Your new debit card will be mailed via Canada Post and should arrive in approximately 2 weeks, depending on your location. Once your new card arrives, please follow the instructions included in the pamphlet and be sure to securely destroy your old card.

Vancity Client Card – Website

