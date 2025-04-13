Phase One of Abbotsford’s Eagle Mountain Vicarro Development Set To Begin

Abbotsford – Pacific Peak Homes Inc. announced the acquisition of Vicarro Skyline – a 50 home subdivision that ( according to their media release) will blend modern luxury with panoramic views. Vicarro Skyline is the first phase of the highly anticipated Vicarro development by Diverse Properties – a 383-acre, 1,500 master-planned community in Abbotsford.

Vicarro is set to be one of the largest residential developments in Abbotsford’s history, and Vicarro

Skyline marks the exciting first step in this transformative master plan. Vicarro Skyline represents the

beginning of a bold new chapter for Eagle Mountain. As the first phase of the Vicarro master plan, it

offers a rare opportunity to own in one of the Fraser Valley’s most sought-after locations. Positioned at

the peak of Eagle Mountain, Vicarro is a prestigious community distinguished by its panoramic views

and connection to the natural surroundings. Elevated above the everyday, it blends luxury living with

breathtaking scenery.

Construction on Vicarro Skyline is expected to begin later this year, with presales launching soon. To register for updates and early access, visit: www.vicarrohomes.com