The Doobie Brothers Experience – Tribute Band Coming to Chilliwack Saturday April 12 – VIDEO

Fraser Valley – The Doobie Brothers Experience is the industry leading substitute for The Doobie Brothers. Playing to outdoor and theatre audiences is what this production is all about. What makes The Doobie Brothers Experience so special? Well, just for starters: look-a-likes of Tom and Pat with vocal similarities, accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and top flight performances – these are the band’s hallmarks, and foundation to which their performance has been built. With over 235 years of collective professional experience in the band today, their performances are as close to the real deal as you’ll ever get.

The Doobie Brothers Experience show has evolved into a masterful celebration of The Doobie Brothers music. One of the most “game-changing” song catalogs in the history of Rock n’ Roll is performed to perfection before your eyes and ears. Most every Rock enthusiast knows the words to “China Grove”, or “Long Train Runnin’ “, and those who truly love Rock, can sing along when “Black Water”, “Dark Eyed Cajun Woman”, or “Jesus Is Just Alright” come up in the playlist.

If you love The Doobie Brothers… then welcome to The Doobie Brothers Experience and “Listen To The Music”.

Facebook Information is here

Chilliwack – HUB Theatre – Chilliwack Cultural Centre April 12