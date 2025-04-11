Skip to content

UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire – Nowell Street – Under Investigation

Chilliwack – Early Friday April 11 (@3:15AM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire in the 8900 block of Nowell Street. Approximately 35 Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a two-storey residential home completely involved in fire.

Social media posts suggest the house was empty and up for sale.

Crews quickly established a defensive attack on the fire, utilizing several large and small diameter hose streams to contain the fire. Fire crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire to nearby structures, despite being challenged by intense heat and a large volume of fire.
After the fire was extinguished, crews demolished the building due to concerns with the structural stability of the building.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca

