Hope – Othello Road Improvements – Project Update

Hope (District of Hope) – The District of Hope is pleased to announce that the Othello Road Improvements Project has been awarded to Jakes Construction, with work scheduled to begin in May 2025.

The Project Budget: $1,856,000

Funding: • $1,669,736 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities

Remaining funds from the District’s infrastructure reserve

This project addresses road conditions along the Othello Road corridor and includes alignment modifications, road stability repairs, drainage improvements and repaving. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

