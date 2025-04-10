UFV Re-Starts Student Health Fair at Chilliwack Campus (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Looking for some guidance on how to stay healthy?

The Spring Health Fair at the University of the Fraser Valley’s Chilliwack campus was Thursday, April 10.

Students from UFV’s Nursing, Dental Assistant, and Kinesiology program were on hand in the campus atrium to share information on various health-related topics.

Representatives from UFV Student Wellness, the Indigenous Student Centre, and the Office of Sustainability also had information displays.

Whether you’re looking to improve your wellness routine, learn more on health-focused topics, test your health knowledge, or get health screenings, there was something for everyone.

UFV’s Lara Duke EdD and Amber Johnston, MSc were interviewed by FVN’s Don Lehn. This was the first Health Fair since the COVID lockdown.