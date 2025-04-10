Tim Hortons in Chilliwack Supporting the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation for the Smile Cookie Campaign – April 28 – May 4

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation have been selected as the local charity partner for this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week, taking place April 28 to May 4, 2025. This community-driven initiative donates 100% of proceeds from every Smile Cookie sold to local charities and community groups. This year, every delicious bite of a Smile Cookie purchased at three Chilliwack Tim Hortons locations will support critical health care services right here at home.

They encourage residents to visit any of the following locations to purchase one (or a dozen!) Smile Cookies in support of your local hospital:

45793 Luckakuck Way

6014 Vedder Road

6640 Vedder Road

Funds raised will help the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation continue its mission to enhance patient care through the purchase of new equipment and the upgrading of existing tools and technology.