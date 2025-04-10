Major Sweep – Numerous Fentanyl Labs Dismantled in the Valley and Richmond, Chemist Arrested

Fraser Valley – A series of enforcement actions conducted by RCMP Federal Policing investigators have led to the dismantling of multiple illicit fentanyl labs across BC. Federal investigators have also seized precursor chemicals, and arrested two suspects, with one being a chemist.

Between March 26th and 29th, 2025, RCMP Federal Policing investigators, with assistance from local RCMP detachments and other units, executed numerous search warrants across the cities of Pitt Meadows, Mission, Aldergrove, Langley, and Richmond, BC. These searches led to the discovery of 3 separate illicit fentanyl production labs, with 2 suspects being arrested at one of the locations.

The fentanyl production labs located in the cities of Pitt Meadows, Mission, and Aldergrove were equipped with specialized chemical processing equipment often found in academic and professional research facilities, with one of the arrested individuals claiming to be a chemist with an advance degree in organic chemistry.

This investigation is ongoing, while the seized drugs, precursor chemicals, and other evidence continue to be processed.

If you know anyone who may be struggling with addiction, you can seek assistance through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441. And if you have information about a crime and wish to report it, you may contact your local police agency, or report it anonymously by calling BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2025 RCMP Fentanyl Labs March