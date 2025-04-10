Lower Mainland Resident Busted for International Cybercrime

Surrey/Ottawa – As part of a joint international investigation into a transnational network of cybercriminals, RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region investigators in BC have made an arrest.

In March, 2025 RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region investigators with the Cybercrime Investigative Team – Vancouver (CIT-V), arrested a resident in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia for operating a network of thousands of infected computers capable of delivering malware. The investigation is ongoing.

This arrest was conducted as a part of Operation Endgame. Operation Endgame is an international joint force targeting online malware loaders. CIT-V is supported in Operation Endgame by the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and by Europol.

Cybercrime Investigative Team – Vancouver is one of five national level RCMP cybercrime teams working together to combat online crime in Canada. There are CIT located in Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

“This operation was coordinated with our law enforcement partners from Denmark, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Czech Republic and the USA.” said Superintendent Adam MacIntosh, Officer in Charge of the Cyber and Financial Investigation Teams in the Pacific Region. “We are working together to make the internet safer for Canadians.”

Operation Endgame follow-up leads to five detentions and interrogations as well as server takedowns | Europol (English only).

