Chilliwack – Chartwell Drive Extension to Connect Both Sides of Little Mountain

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – At its April 8th, 2025 meeting, Chilliwack City Council will approved the formal naming of three new streets on the north slope of Mount Shannon, also known locally as Little Mountain. The proposed names—Valerie Place, Jane Place, and Cascade Drive—are part of a 51-lot subdivision off Swallow Place, a short cul-de-sac near Hope River Road.

Valerie Place and Jane Place are each designed as short cul-de-sacs branching off a new extension of Chartwell Drive, while Cascade Drive will curve westward and is expected to continue as future development unfolds.

Connecting North and South for the First Time

The naming of these roads coincides with a subtle but significant change: Chartwell Drive will soon connect the north and south sides of Little Mountain for the first time. Previously, the mountain’s faces were accessed separately—Hope River Road to the north, Yale Road to the south—but this extension will create a new continuous route.

While this isn’t expected to change traffic patterns in any major way, it’s a notable shift in local connectivity, reshaping how the hillside is understood and accessed.

A Nod to Familiar Naming and What’s Ahead

The street names continue a recognizable local tradition of using women’s names—something long seen across Chilliwack with streets like Darlene Avenue, Lenora Crescent, and Mary Street. For long-time residents, there’s a quiet familiarity in seeing this pattern continue in newer developments.

As Cascade Drive extends west, more homes are likely to follow. While the changes may not make headlines, they are another step in Little Mountain’s steady transformation from a secluded slope to an integrated part of Chilliwack’s growing residential landscape.