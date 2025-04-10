Brazinha, Attieh, named 2025 UFV Cascades Athletes of the Year

Fraser Valley (UFV Athletics) – Mateo Brazinha and Lauren Attieh earned athlete of the year honours as the University of the Fraser Valley Athletics and Campus recreation department held its annual awards banquet on Wednesday evening.



The Cascades’ awards celebrate excellence on display during the 2024-25 season. The full list of award winners is here.



Brazinha (men’s soccer) and Attieh (women’s volleyball) took home the Men’s and Women’s Athlete of the Year awards after fantastic seasons on the pitch and the court. Brazinha previously earned Canada West men’s soccer player of the year honours while leading his team to a conference final four finish. Meanwhile, Attieh was named a CW First Team All Star and led her team to finish the regular season as the top Canada West team for the first time.



Other winners included Emerson Toop (women’s soccer) and Dante Colebourne (men’s soccer), who took home the rookie of the year awards. Maya Drisner was selected as this year’s recipient of the Jen Simpson Memorial Leadership Award, while Nikki Cabuco and Easton Sarich were named co-winners of the Cascades Community Athlete of the Year award.



Further details on the Cascades’ major award winners, along with a listing of team MVPs, are as follows.



FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Finalists: Lauren Attieh (WVB), Kiana Langston (WSOC), Morgan Best (WGOLF), Julia Tuchscherer (WBB)

Attieh was a huge part of her team’s strong season, as she started every match. She averaged 3.41 kills per set and 4 points per set in the regular season, and 3.6 kills and 4.35 points per set in the playoffs. A leader on and off the court, Lauren finished the season fifth in conference kills, fourth in total points and seventh in aces, as women’s volleyball topped the regular season standings



MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Finalists: Mateo Brazinha (MSOC), Dario Lopez (MBB), Jonas Van Huizen (MVB)

Mateo Brazinha had a record-breaking year setting a new program high of 17 points. He also led the conference with 8 goals, and led USPORTS with 9 assists. He became the first men’s soccer player to lead CW in goals and assists since 2012, while also helping his team reach the conference final-four.