The Stampeders 2025 Return to Chilliwack – Wednesday May 7 and Abbotsford May 13 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Abbtsford – They’re Back ! The Stampeders … One More Time.

Wednesday May 7 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – – Box Office: (604) 391-7469 AND May 13 – Abbotsford Arts Centre (Chilliwack Cultural Centre Box Office: 604-391-7469)

‘They’re on their way, to the city lights’… and, THE predominant Canadian Rock ‘n’ Roll band of the 1970s – The Stampeders – are bringing along all their classic hits: Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You, Monday Morning Choo Choo, Minstrel Gypsy, Hit the Road Jack and, of course, the quintessential Canadian – and Hall of Fame – song, Sweet City Woman! A veritable soundtrack to a whole generation that will ‘carry you home’… maybe not to Birmingham… but back to a time of tie-dyed t-shirts and elevator shoes, 15¢ coffee and homemade apple pie, dating and dreaming… By the time The Stampeders get to the first chorus of the first song, everyone will be singing along.

No seventies group represented Canada’s musical identity to the world like The Stampeders. A quick look at Canada’s music scene from 1971 until 1976 confirms The Stampeders were truly the country’s international musical ambassadors, touring more extensively in Canada and overseas than any other Canadian group during that time. In 1977 the trio, Rich Dodson (lead guitar), Kim Berly (drums) and Ronnie King (bass) parted company but reunited, fittingly at the Calgary Stampede, 15 years later in 1992. Since then they’ve been recognized by SOCAN for their Lifetime Achievement, been inducted into the SOCAN Songwriters Hall of Fame on five occasions and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for their 1971 seminal hit Sweet City Woman.

In March 2024, just before the Ontario leg of this tour, Ronnie King passed away. In the final days, while in palliative care, he insisted that his band mates carry on. Dave Chabot, renowned bassist and long time friend of the band, who was already scheduled to be on the tour to sit in for Ronnie as needed, was the obvious choice. Still, Ronnie remains a presence at every show, as Rich and Kim share stories from 50-plus years on the road and pay tribute with a retrospective video.

The enduring musical legacy of The Stampeders … One More Time … ‘better catch a noon train, better get there for a rock ‘n’ rolling good time!’

Reserved seating tickets for The Stampeders are $89.00 are available from the Chilliwack Cultural Centre box office. Showtime is 7:30 pm. For more info, pics and music clips, visit www.shantero.com or www.stampeders.net.