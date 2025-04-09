Skip to content

Mounties Warn of Rising High-Value Frauds Targeting Indigenous Communities

Prince George/Fraser Valley/Ottawa – The North District RCMP is raising urgent awareness about a significant increase in high-value fraud schemes targeting Indigenous communities and businesses.

Over the past 15 months, scammers have fraudulently obtained more than $3 million from North District communities and evidence suggests that similar frauds are being committed Nationwide.

These sophisticated schemes often involve misrepresentation, the use of technology, and the exploitation of trust and community resources. Fraudsters may pose as the victims, vendors, consultants, or contractors to gain access to business contacts and financial transaction records. A common tactic includes creating fraudulent email accounts that closely resemble those of legitimate vendors or community organizations. The scammers then request or provide banking information updates, redirecting payments and asset transfers to accounts under their control.

The North District RCMP is deeply concerned about the financial and social impact of these crimes on Indigenous communities. Police are urging community leaders, businesses, and individuals to remain vigilant, verify credentials, and report any suspicious activity.

Authorities are actively investigating these fraudulent activities and encourage anyone with information to contact their local police detachment.

