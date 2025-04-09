Election 2025 – Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Hosts Federal All Candidates Forum on Business Issues for the Abbotsford-South Langley Riding – April 23

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) and the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association (FVICBA), will host a Federal All Candidates Forum focused on business issues for the Abbotsford-South Langley Riding.

This event will take place on April 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM at the AEP Legacy Sports Centre Banquet Hall (Rotary Stadium), in advance of the Federal Election scheduled for April 28, 2025.

This moderated forum will provide an opportunity for candidates to present their perspectives on critical business and economic topics affecting the region. Key discussion areas include:

Infrastructure Development

Economic Uncertainty and Supporting Canadian Business

Crime Reduction & Healthy Communities

International Trade

This forum will feature a structured, moderated discussion format, where candidates will field questions from business associations and the audience.

Craig Toews, Acting CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of this forum, “The upcoming election presents a crucial opportunity for our business community to engage with candidates and gain a