Chilliwack Firefighter Recognition – Medal of Bravery – 2021 Fire

Chilliwack – At the Tuesday April 8 Council meeting, Chilliwack City Council acknowledged Acting Captain Blake Gooch, Acting Captain Cory Schaeffer and Firefighter Adam Janzen, for receiving one of Canada’s highest honours, the prestigious Medal of Bravery for their actions during an apartment fire.

In October 2024, these firefighters were awarded the Medal of Bravery in Ottawa, a prestigious recognition that honours acts of notable courage in circumstances of extreme peril.

“It is notable that out of a pool of approximately 4,200 recipients, less than 10% of the Medal of Bravery are usually given to firefighters, as their acts of courage are seen as an inherent risk associated with their profession. In this case, we are told that the committee felt compelled to recognize the actions of these firefighters as something truly extraordinary, that transcended the usual expectations of their duty,” said Fire Chief Andy Brown.

On July 29, 2021, the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment complex fire in the 9200 block of Hazel Street. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire and black smoke billowing through the roof of the apartment at the rear of the complex. Multiple residents were trapped on their balconies, facing imminent danger. Firefighters immediately pushed their training and skills to the limit, finding creative solutions to deploy ladders in the face of intense heat and smoke. These firefighters made split-second decisions, in a moment of critical need, that prioritized the lives of others. Thanks to their actions, and the work of their team, nine people survived the fire.

“These firefighters went above and beyond to save lives and have shown what it really means to serve as firefighters with the Chilliwack Fire Department,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “Thank you, Acting Captain Gooch, Acting Captain Schaeffer, and Firefighter Janzen, for your extraordinary acts of bravery that saved lives and for your continued service to the community.”