BC Lacrosse Association Announce New Scholarship – Honouring Ron Hemmerling

Burnaby – The British Columbia Lacrosse Association (BCLA) announce a new scholarship opportunity available to members of the lacrosse community — The Ron Hemmerling Memorial Scholarship.

Ron Hemmerling, a respected member of the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, passed away on August 29, 2024, just shy of his 90th birthday. In honour of his lifelong passion for lacrosse and commitment to supporting young athletes, it was his wish to have a scholarship established in his name.

The BCLA has been given the honour of selecting the recipients of this annual award. The Ron Hemmerling Memorial Scholarship will provide:

• A $1,000 scholarship to a female athlete
• A $1,000 scholarship to a male athlete

Eligible applicants must be graduating from, or have already graduated from, a BC high school and be pursuing post-secondary education.

For more information on how to apply, please visit the BC Lacrosse website at bclacrosse.com

2025 BCLA Ron Hemmerling Scholarship

