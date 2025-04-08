Update on Remediation of the Old Station House Site in Hope

Hope – District of Hope Update on the Old Station House Site Remediation Project.

After a ten-month archaeological delay, the long-awaited site remediation project began Monday, April 7.

Project Duration: 14 days

Goal: Returning the site to its natural state

Cultural Monitors: Chawathil First Nation will have cultural monitors onsite, ensuring all steps are taken with respect and care.

Archaeological Support: An archaeologist has been assigned to the project to guide the process.

Once the work is completed, the District will begin the process of withdrawing from stewardship of the site.