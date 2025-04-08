Mission RCMP Wrap March 24-30 – Stolen ATV, Burnouts, Impaired Drivers

Mission – From Mission RCMP Wrap for March 24 – 30, 2025.

Calls for service that week: 310

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 15

Curfew checks: 10

Calls of interest:

An ATV was stolen from a residence on Doyle Street overnight on the night of March 27-28. The offender rolled it through the property, and was picked up at the street. The machine is a dark-green Yamaha Kodiak, with equipment racks front and rear. Anyone who has seen it since then should contact Mission RCMP.

On the afternoon of March 25, police received a report of a possible impaired driver in a red SUV in a parking lot on 7th Avenue at James Street. An officer from Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit attended and located the vehicle, occupied by a male and a female, both from Courtenay. Both appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and both also had outstanding warrants from Courtenay, for charges including breaching the conditions of an Undertaking, theft, and breaking and entering. They were arrested without incident.

On the night of March 30, police were called to a hotel in Mission, after a female who was not a registered guest entered the hotel and began causing a disturbance. The female had originally been removed by hotel security after she started knocking on a guest room’s door, but later snuck back in multiple times and continued causing issues. Mission RCMP located the woman nearby and arrested her for causing a disturbance. She was held in cells for the night to prevent her from returning.

A man walked into a liquor store on the morning of March 30, and just as quickly walked out with three bottles of tequila, valued at $350. Staff showed CCTV footage to police, who immediately recognized the man as a known offender who had court conditions not to attend the liquor store, and is known for aggressive panhandling around town. Three hours later, Mission RCMP were called to a nearby fast-food restaurant, for a report of an aggressive panhandler. It was indeed the same person whom had taken the liquor, so he was arrested for theft and breaching his conditions.

Numerous other thefts were reported during the week, including four other incidences of liquor being stolen from liquor stores, batteries and solar panels were stolen from a traffic control sign, and two smart toilets were stolen from a construction site, by an offender in a white Ford Explorer. A Salem travel trailer was also stolen from Bowie Drive sometime between March 27 and 30. The trailer was white, with blue and grey graphics.

On the lighter side:

In Mission, there is one particular parking lot that is no stranger to vehicles doing burnouts, doughnuts, and other reckless driving manoeuvres – often while other mall patrons are also in the area. Inevitably, many of the vehicles involved end up in the impound lot, as a 7-day stay is the penalty in BC for stunting – and yes, the law also applies to public parking lots.

When the drivers of vehicles involved in these antics see police cars approaching, some try to play it cool and blend in with the crowd, but often-times it’s too late, because members of the public routinely provide police with the offender’s vehicle description or license plate, or sometimes even have a video of the incident. In one recent case, not only did a witness report a vehicle drifting through the parking lot, and get a video of it, but they also notified police that while the car was moving, it had three persons sitting on the trunk of it…well, actually two persons and a dinosaur wearing blue face paint.

When Mission RCMP attended, the vehicle that had been doing the drifting was no longer around, however another vehicle was just leaving the parking lot. Police pulled it over and determined that the 19-year-old female driver from Langley had been one of the people previously riding around on the trunk of the other car. Although she may have had time to get off the trunk, and may have had time to drive away in her own vehicle, and may even have had time to take off her dinosaur costume…she clearly had not had time to take off her blue face paint. She received tickets for offences including not wearing a seatbelt, and having too many people in her car, contrary to her Novice driver’s license.