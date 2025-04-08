Mission RCMP – Armed Car Jacking at Steelhead – April 4

Mission – After two men hiked to Steelhead Falls on April 4, they arrived back at the trailhead parking lot around 5 pm. One of the hikers went to use the bathroom, while the other returned to his vehicle. As he did, two males wearing balaclavas got out of a white pickup truck parked behind the Jeep, pointed a handgun at the owner of the Jeep, and demanded that he turn over his keys. One of the offenders drove off in the Jeep, while the other departed in the white pickup. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Mission RCMP are continuing to investigate the matter.

The stolen white Jeep is a 2024 model, and is stock in appearance. The white truck used by the offenders was a 4-door pickup, slightly lifted, with no front plate. Anyone who was in the area of the Steelhead Falls trail on the afternoon of April 4 and saw a matching white pickup parked there, or who has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen Jeep, is asked to contact Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161, file 25-3703.