BC Highway Patrol Urges Caution on Highway 1 Westbound at Mt Lehman

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol is warning motorists to be extra cautious after multiple collisions in the same construction area of Highway #1 westbound just west of Mt. Lehman.

The most recent collision happened on April 7, 2025, just after 11:00 a.m. Seven vehicles were involved, starting with a tractor-trailer that did not slow down in time and struck multiple vehicles. A Tesla also did not stop in time and hit the tractor-trailer.

“There is an unexpected merge in the left-most lane of Highway #1 westbound just past Mt. Lehman,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The centre lane is shut down due to construction, and all traffic needs to slow down and leave more following distance than usual. There have been at least three collisions in that same spot since Friday.”

There were no major injuries in the recent collisions, but there has been a massive inconvenience to drivers.

The driver of the tractor-trailer responsible for the April 7, 2025, crash has been issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention, section 144(1)(a) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act ($368), and further Motor Vehicle Act charges are possible for other drivers as well.